Live score: UH faces off against Navy in first road game of 2020

The Houston football team will look to bounce back against Navy in Annapolis, Maryland after suffering its first loss of the season to BYU last Friday.

Follow along with our live scoring updates as the game progresses:

Final: Houston 31, Navy 21

Houston quarterback Clayton Tune finished with 316 yards and threw three touchdowns in the Cougars’ win over the Midshipmen.

Senior wide receiver Marquez Stevenson had 129 yards and two touchdowns while Houston’s defense held the Midshipmen to only 166 rushing yards on the game.

Quarterback Dalen Morris threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

Fourth quarter (1:07): Houston 37, Navy 21

Navy senior C.J. Williams scored on a 5-yard catch from quarterback Dalen Morris. Navy then converted on the two-point conversion on a keeper from Morris.

Fourth quarter (5:24): Houston 37, Navy 13

Clayton Tune just eclipsed the 300-yard passing mark in the game, which he has done in all three contests this season, on a 24-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Stevenson off the screen play.

Fourth quarter (14:06): Houston 30, Navy 13

Houston scored another touchdown on a short pass from Clayton Tune to running back Kyle Porter as he was able to turn upfield and take it all the way for the 33-yard score.

Third quarter (6:32): Houston 23, Navy 13

Houston’s defense got its first turnover of the season on an interception that should have been caught by Navy fullback Jamale Carothers, who failed to secure a scramble pass from quarterback Dalen Morris.

The turnover set up the Cougars at the Midshipmen’s 20-yard line as Houston was able to move the ball and scored on a two-yard run by senior running back Kyle Porter.

Second quarter (1:53): Houston 16, Navy 13

Houston’s offense showed its quick-strike ability as it retook the lead on a 51-yard connection between junior quarterback Clayton Tune and senior wide receiver Marquez Stevenson.

Second quarter (4:02): Navy 13, Houston 9

Navy is taking advantage of Houston’s commitment to stop the run. Quarterback Dalen Morris scored another touchdown on an identical play to the chunk play in the first quarter that set the team up inside its 10-yard line.

This time UH left wide receiver Ryan Mitchell wide open for the 60-yard score.

Second quarter (6:37): Houston 9, Navy 7

Senior kicker Dalton Witherspoon has been Houston’s MVP in the first half. He just made another field goal, this time a 45-yarder to give the Cougars the lead again.

Second quarter (10:47): Navy 7, Houston 6

Houston’s 11-play, 39-yard drive ends with a new career-high from senior kicker Dalton Witherspoon as he hit a 53-yard field goal to cut UH’s deficit to one.

First quarter (0:08): Navy 7, Houston 3

Houston left Navy junior wide receiver Mychal Cooper wide open down the middle of the field for a 41-yard gain that set up the Midshipmen inside their own 10-yard line.

Senior quarterback Dalen Morris ran it in for the touchdown. Houston has trailed in all three of its opening quarters this season.

First quarter (6:04): Houston 3, Navy 0

For the second week in a row, Houston scores first on a field goal. Houston had a shot at scoring the touchdown as junior wide receiver Tre’von Bradley was open up the seam, but junior quarterback Clayton Tune was unable to connect with him.

Senior kicker Dalton Witherspoon hit the field goal. Houston’s drive was 13 plays that included two fourth-down conversions.

