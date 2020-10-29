Students discuss colorful art additions to campus

Students who have visited campus recently have noticed a new art exhibit consisting of sculptures spread out to multiple parts of the campus.

This art exhibit, the Color Field, consists of brightly colored sculptures created by six different artists.

“My first impression of this was (that it) kind of reminded me of (a) children’s museum, so it didn’t seem like it suited the seriousness of an academic image, but they have grown on me,” said nursing junior Angie Gorman.

Other pieces on campus are interactive, like the windchimes that contain light sensitive paint that changes depending on the weather.

Other students see this as something that gives the impression of a more lively campus.

“I think it adds more color to the campus. I know we have other art on campus but this adds a splash of color,” said liberal studies freshman Amarion Johnson.

Although the Color Field is temporary, students look forward to seeing similar exhibits in the future.

“I would love to see more art pieces around campus,” hotel and restaurant management sophomore Alex Schuckle said.

The Color Field is the first outdoor sculpture exhibition presented at UH and the Public Art UH System’s second project in its Temporary Public Art program. The exhibition is organized by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas for Public Art UHS.

The Houston presentation of the exhibition is supported by The Brown Foundation Inc.

“I am a fan of art, so seeing new things, especially from local artists, would be cool to see more of on campus,” Gorman said. “This art broadens my horizons and it is something I wouldn’t usually seek out on my own.”

