Houston to participate in Fort Worth MTE to play Texas Tech, Boise State

The Houston men’s basketball team is set to play in a Texas-based multi-team event (MTE) in late November as a part of its 2020-21 nonconference schedule a source confirmed to The Cougar.

According to the source, all games in the MTE will be played at Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth, which is the same venue that is scheduled to host the American Athletic Conference postseason tournament for both men’s and women’s basketball in 2021, and fans will be allowed.

The teams in the MTE along with UH will be Texas Tech, Boise State and Sam Houston State.

Houston will face off against Boise State, and Texas Tech will play Sam Houston State on Nov. 27, according to CBS Sports.

According to the report, UH will then play Texas Tech, and Boise State will face off against Sam Houston State on Nov. 29.

Houston and Texas Tech were originally set to face off against each other in an MTE that was scheduled to take place in Orlando, Florida, but was canceled by ESPN due to challenges with testing protocols.

According to the Houston Chronicle, other potential nonconference games for UH outside of the MTE include home meetings against Lamar, McNeese State, Rice and South Carolina, and a road game against Alabama.

