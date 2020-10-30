Kamala Harris making campaign stop at UH ahead of Election Day

With just a few days to go until the Nov. 3 election, democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will visit UH on Friday night, the last day of early voting in Harris County, as part of her Texas campaign trip.

Harris will make her appeal to young college students in front of the College of Architecture at 7:30 p.m. as voters in Harris County break all-time turnout records, surpassing even the 2016 presidential election.

Houston will be the last stop on Harris’ campaign trip through the Lone Star State on Friday. She will visit Forth Worth in the early afternoon and McAllen at 4:25 p.m. before making her way to Houston.

The trip comes as Texas, a traditionally Republican stronghold, becomes more and more competitive for Democrats. President Donald Trump leads Texas by less than two points, according to polling data from FiveThirtyEight.

“The national party and our leadership see that Texas is the biggest battleground state, period,” U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston, told the Houston Chronicle. “I think the momentum is with us.”

The vice presidential candidate previously visited Houston in Sept. 2019 during the primary season for the first Democratic presidential debate at Texas Southern University, across the street from UH.

