Live Score: UH hosts UCF in a conference showdown

Coming off a conference road win against Navy last Saturday, Houston looks to build on their momentum and remain perfect in American Athletic Conference play as they take on UCF.

Follow along with our live scoring updates as the game progresses:

Final: UCF 44, Houston 21

UCF dominated from start to finish, both rushing and passing for over 300 yards to put up a total of 681 combined yards offensively.

Dillon Gabriel led the way for the Knights, throwing for 328 yards and two touchdowns. Otis Anderson had a massive game on the ground, rushing for 170 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.

As for the Cougars, Clayton Tune threw for 263 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Nathaniel Dell led all Houston receivers with six catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Fourth Quarter (1:36): UCF 44, Houston 21

After picking up a third-and-18, UCF’s senior running back Otis Anderson capped off his big game on the ground with a 28-yard touchdown run.

Fourth Quarter (4:17): UCF 37, Houston 21

Houston needed eight plays to march down 82-yards for a touchdown as Clayton Tune connected with sophomore receiver Nathaniel Dell for a 10-yard score.

The Cougars went for two and succeeded as senior running back Chandler Smith caught a pass from Tune and dove into the endzone to complete the two-point try.

Fourth Quarter (7:03): UCF 37, Houston 13

The Knights put an exclamation point on their offensive outburst, driving 75 yards, the majority of which came on the ground, in nine plays that ended in a 1-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Greg McCrae.

Fourth Quarter (14:38): UCF 30, Houston 13

After being shutout in the third quarter, the Knights offense found their rhythm early in the fourth quarter. Dillon Gabriel found receiver Ryan O’Keefe for his second touchdown of the game, this time from 36-yards out.

Third Quarter (6:16): UCF 23, Houston 13

After not being able to sustain a drive in the first half, the Houston offense put together an 11 play, 85-yard drive that was capped off by a 1-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Kyle Porter.

The Cougars went for a two-point conversion but failed to convert.

Second Quarter (0:19): UCF 23, Houston 7

UCF threatened to score another touchdown getting all the way to the Cougars 2-yard line, but a sack by senior linebacker Grant Stuard that resulted in a 14-yard loss forced the Knights to kick a field goal.

Daniel Obarski connected from 38-yards to put UCF up 16.

Second Quarter (5:20): UCF 20, Houston 7

The Knights tacked on to their lead, putting together a 13 play, 89-yard drive that was capped off with a Daniel Obarski 24-yard field goal.

Second Quarter (10:59): UCF 17, Houston 7

UCF lightning-paced offense continued to give the Cougars trouble, as the Knights needed just 1:40 to drive the ball 70-yards, which ended with a 1-yard touchdown rush by junior running back Bentavious Thompson to put UCF up 10.

First Quarter (2:15): UCF 10, Houston 7

UCF quickly answered back to Houston’s defensive touchdown with a touchdown of their own. The Knights needed just four plays to drive 78-yards for the score.

The drive was highlighted by two big passes from Dillion Gabriel, the first of which was a 42-yard completion to senior receiver Marlon Williams followed by a 34-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Ryan O’Keefe.

First Quarter (4:03): Houston 7, UCF 3

With the UCF offense facing a third and six from their own 39, Houston senior defensive lineman Payton Turner sacked Dillon Gabriel, forcing a fumble which was scooped up by senior linebacker Grant Stuard who ran it back 34-yards for a Cougar touchdown.

First Quarter (7:59): UCF 3, Houston 0

After UCF sophomore quarterback Dillon Gabriel connected with sophomore wide receiver Jaylon Williams for a 49-yard gain to get deep into Houston territory, the Knights were forced to kick a field goal thanks to a sack on third down from Cougars junior defensive tackle Atlias Bell, which was his first career sack.

UCF sophomore kicker Daniel Obarski connected on a 34-yard field goal to give the Knights the early lead.

