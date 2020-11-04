Dear Donna: Advice on politics, music, more

We’re back for The Cougar’s second edition of our anonymous column, this week touching on politics, love and campus involvement.

To submit your question for future issues, click the “Dear Donna’” button on our home page.

How do you handle friendships with different political views?

As we go through such a politically charged time in our lives, I really understand how this can be a difficult topic to cope with. I really challenge you to take time and reflect on some of your boundaries and things that you will tolerate in friendships and what you won’t.

For some, as long as their friends are respectful of their opinions, their political ideologies don’t matter. For others, these issues go beyond politics and cuts into their morals, making it difficult to be friends with differing opinions.

Look within yourself to see which category you fall in and listen to it. No matter what, if you’re being respectful, prioritize yourself and your own needs.

DONNA, DO YOU HAVE ANY MUSIC RECOMMENDATIONS? SORRY FOR THE CAPSLOCK, I AM ON A CHROMEBOOK AND I DON’T KNOW HOW TO TURN IT OFF YET.

Hi, this was so cute I really enjoyed reading it. But to answer your question, I can share what I’m listening to, but I think I’m going to hold back from the word “recommendation” just because music is so personal and really up to your own taste.

As far as softer more relaxed music goes, I’ve been listening to a lot of Soccer Mommy and Hozier. It’s nice background music for studying or something easy to fall asleep to. I also have been going through a big phase of listening to The Weeknd. His discography is very long and I’m sure you’ll find some songs you’ll like.

How should I get this person to fall in love with me?

Hey there, It sounds like you’re going through something right now. Before I really dive in, I hope everything is alright, or at least on the path to becoming alright.

I genuinely mean it when I say is that you have so much to offer this world and you don’t need to convince anyone to love you. As people, I think we tend to romanticize people that we have crushes on, thinking that they’re the coolest person you’ll ever interact with.

While that is super cute and such a nice feeling to have, don’t lose your own worth in the process.

You’re capable of such beautiful and great things, and if someone doesn’t see that in you, that’s their loss. You should never feel the need to convince someone to love you. One day you’ll meet someone and things will pan out how they’re meant to be. Until then, be kind to yourself.

How can I get involved on campus?

Getting involved is one of my biggest recommendations to students and I’m so proud of you to want to push yourself to do it. It can be a very scary thing to do and wanting to put yourself out there is very admirable itself.

I would start by going on Get Involved and looking for an organization that somewhat aligns with your major, career goals or long term aspirations.

Not only will it look professional and good on resumes, but it’ll help you meet like-minded people who are similar to you. I’ve met most of my best friends because of The Cougar and am very grateful.

I also think that you can try going to a bunch of different organization meetings and finding what resonates with you the most. Don’t feel bad about investing time in something outside your career if it sparks joy, that’s all that really matters.

At the end of the day, I would just shoot your shot and try. DM the organization on Instagram, email their account, do anything to actively pursue your interests. You won’t regret it.

[email protected]