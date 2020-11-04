A day later, the presidential election remains far from decided

With the nation heading into day two of election week, the presidential election teeters on a razor’s edge.

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, six states remain uncalled in the presidential election, in addition to several Senate races.

For the presidential race, as of 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, seven states remain uncalled in the presidential election. Results are still pending from Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Nevada, Georgia, Arizona and Alaska. Biden rests at 264 electoral votes, while Trump has 214, according to the Associated Press.

Biden won Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon, flipping the formerly red state and claiming 10 electoral votes. President Donald Trump promised to “immediately” request a recount in the state, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Biden also won Michigan late Wednesday afternoon. The pivotal swing state garnered 16 electoral votes for the Democratic candidate. The Trump campaign had said it would file a lawsuit to stop the vote count in Michigan as the incumbent’s re-election road narrowed.

While ballots are still being counted and important states have yet to be called, President Trump falsely declared victory Tuesday evening. However, it could be days or weeks before election results are finalized due to a high early voter turnout and an increase in mail-in ballots.

For the U.S. senate, five races have yet to be called across North Carolina, Michigan, Alaska and Georgia. Both parties are inches away from the majority of 51, with Democrats at 45 and Republicans at 48.

In Georgia, two races in which Democratic hopefuls seek to unseat their Republican incumbents are awaiting results. One, between incumbent Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock, will necessitate a run-off in January.

