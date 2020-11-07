Live Score: Houston goes for the upset as it travels to No. 6 Cincinnati

Houston is coming off a lopsided loss to UCF and will now face a bigger challenge in Ohio as it looks to hand No. 6 Cincinnati its first loss of the season.

The Cougars enter Saturday’s matchup with various injuries, which include seniors Marquez Stevenson and Payton Turner, who are both out for the contest.

Follow along with our live scoring updates as the game progresses:

FINAL: Cincinnati 38, Houston 10

The Bearcats dominated for the entire game. Quarterback Desmond Ridder finishes with 162 passing yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 103. Running back Gerrid Doaks finished with 184 on the ground.

For Houston, quarterback Clayton Tune finished with 189 passing yards and an interception. Kyle Porter finished with 69 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Fourth quarter (14:15): Cincinnati 38, Houston 10

The Bearcats continue to add icing to their cake as they scored another touchdown, this time a 12-yard rush by Desmond Ridder to cap off a 10-play drive.

Third quarter (5:48): Cincinnati 31, Houston 10

Cincinnati went on a long, methodical drive to extend its lead to open up the third quarter.

The 17-play drive took 9:12 of game time and ended in a 32-yard field goal by junior kicker Cole Smith.

Second quarter (0:13): Cincinnati 28, Houston 10

The Bearcats caught Houston playing lackadaisical towards the end of the half with a big kickoff return, which was followed up by a 48-yard run from Gerrid Doakes.

The Bearcats than finished off the drive with a four-yard jump-ball catch by tight end Josh Whyle.

Second quarter (0:38): Cincinnati 21, Houston 10

Houston responded to Cincinnati’s touchdown with another big chunk play, this time a 54-yard pass from Clayton Tune to sophomore receiver Nathaniel Dell.

However, Houston settled for a field goal after unable to get yardage inside of the 10-yard line, and a big drop by running back Mulbah Car. Dalton Witherspoon cut Houston’s deficit to 11 with a 28-yard field goal.

Second quarter (1:40): Cincinnati 21, Houston 7

Cincinnati is beginning to set a tone in the ground game against Houston. Running back Gerrid Doaks has 118 rushing yards and a score.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder just scrambled 32 yards for the touchdown.

Second quarter (4:17): Cincinnati 14, Houston 7

The Cougars quickly answered the Bearcats’ touchdown with one of their own. UH started the drive at its own 35-yard line, and were able to move the ball on a big 34-yard catch by junior receiver Bryson Smith up the middle of the field.

After a couple of rushes, Houston found itself in a third and six inside of Cincinnati’s 18-yard line, and the Cougars chose to give it senior running back Kyle Porter, who picked up four, and then on fourth down, they gave it to Porter again as he picked up the first down.

Porter then punched it into the end zone on the following play on a three-yard rush.

Second quarter (7:53): Cincinnati 14, Houston 0

Cincinnati doubles its lead on a 10-yard run by quarterback Desmond Ridder. The Bearcats went on a 10-play drive that lasted 3:56 of game time.

Houston senior safety Deontay Anderson was injured on the scoring play as he dive to try and tackle Ridder as he ran into the end zone. Jovanni Stewart was also injured on the drive for the Cougars.

First quarter (8:51): Cincinnati 7, Houston 0

Cincinnati gets on the scoreboard first on a two-yard touchdown rush by senior running back Gerrid Doaks.

Doaks set up the score on its first possession with a 72-yard run that set up the goal-to-go situation.

[email protected]