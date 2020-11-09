Homecoming: virtual, in-person events happening this week

All Week

Virtual Escape Room

A virtual escape room will be available all week from Nov. 8 through Nov. 14 for all UH students. Students can access the escape room through the link on the Homecoming website and with the event key: UHoustonEscape1.

Starting Wednesday, the event key will change to UHoustonEscape2.

Penny Wars

Homecoming will be partnering with UH Dance Marathon to host their Penny Wars event. With this, different campus organizations and Homecoming Spirit Cup teams will compete to collect the most donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Monday

Kick-Off Pep Rally with Residence Halls Association

The Kick-Off Pep Rally will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Microsoft Teams and will have various different activities students can participate in with the collaboration of different hall councils. Students wishing to attend can register through this Microsoft Form.

The Homecoming Court will also be announced at this event.

Tuesday

Campus Round Up

The Campus Round Up will be a hunt you can do on campus or at home through the Scavify smartphone app. The first 25 people to complete the hunt will receive Homecoming merchandise. The event will take place from 12-5 p.m.

Wednesday

Bed Races

Bed Races will take place at TDECU Stadium and will be a competition to see which bed can be pushed the fastest. The event will be live-streamed on the Homecoming website from 6:30-7:30 p.m. 25 viewers will receive Homecoming merchandise and one viewer will receive AirPods.

Thursday

Movie Night with Student Program Board

Homecoming will work with SPB to screen a movie from 7:30 to 9:30 in Student Center South.

Friday

Rock the Campus with Metropolitan Volunteer Program

Rock the Campus will take place in person and will be an opportunity for students to plant trees around campus. The event will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and will require registration ahead of time.

DJ Battle and Concert

The DJ Battle will go from 7:15-8 p.m. and will feature different UH student’s mixes. Students can then vote for their favorite. This will be available to stream on the Homecoming website.

The Homecoming concert will take place immediately after at 8 p.m. with SPB. This will also be available to access on the Homecoming website.

Saturday

UH vs. USF football Game

The UH Cougars will play the USF Bulls at TDECU Stadium at 2 p.m. Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned at halftime.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the UH football team is playing the Memphis Tigers on Saturday. UH is playing the USF Bulls.

[email protected]