Kelvin Sampson announces six of Houston’s nonconference opponents

UPDATE: In addition to the six teams that UH men’s basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson listed off on Tuesday morning, Sam Houston State announced on Tuesday afternoon that it will travel to Fertitta Center on Dec. 9 to play the Cougars.

While UH has not officially announced its 2020 men’s basketball nonconference schedule, head coach Kelvin Sampson said six of the team’s seven nonconference games have been set on Tuesday morning.

“We’re finished,” Sampson told the media when asked where things stood in terms of Houston’s non-conference schedule.

According to Sampson, the Cougars will open up their season on Nov. 25 against Lamar followed by playing Boise State on Nov. 27, in which both will be played at Fertitta Center.

Houston will then travel to Fort Worth to take on Texas Tech on Nov. 29 at Dickies Arena.

“I think those things are contracted,” Sampson said. “That’s our first three games. We got three games in five days.”

After that, the Cougars will host South Carolina and then take on Alabama on the road. While these two games are confirmed, Sampson did not provide the official dates of when they will take place.

The Cougars will then take on their in-town rival Rice, which Sampson said he believes will take place on Dec. 12, but did not say where the game will take place.

Sampson did not say who Houston’s final non-conference opponent would be due to the fact that the game has yet to be put under contract, and is therefore not set in stone.

“I think we’re waiting on one game,” Sampson said. “A lot of this stuff is contractional.”

