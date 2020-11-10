Students celebrate Biden presidential win

The results for the 2020 presidential election were predicted in Joe Biden’s favor after many days of ballot counting. UH students talked about their feelings in the election aftermath.

Many reactions came from the students in forms of shock, relief and happiness. As it was confirmed that Biden would be president on Sunday, the reality set in that the election was over for students like mechanical engineering senior Bolivar Morales.

“When I found out Biden won, I felt relieved,” Morales said. “I was expecting him to win because of his character. This win has shown that he is (a good person) with the will to help others.”

This same sentiment was shared with other students who paid attention to the debates, the campaign and, of course, the election coverage.

As the election began that Tuesday, viewers did not know when the end would come or what presidential outcome would be America’s new future.

“Of course I am happy that Joe won against (Donald) Trump, but the closeness of the race genuinely shocked me,” said business freshman Trevor Woeste. “I thought it would be a clean sweep in the swing states, which did not turn out to be the case.”

Woeste was one of the many students with mixed feelings as the election was going on, but ended in awe of the results.

The Biden presidency isn’t lacking complications in itself though, according to Woeste. Whether or not democrats will be able to do anything in office is down to the senate races going on and the outcomes of those.

Relief comes in the form of students who were worried about policies Trump would be presenting if he won a second term.

“I’m happy that Trump did not win because he wanted to take all of my rights away because I have a disability and am LGBT,” said digital media junior Megan Fry.

Fry said she is pretty sure Biden will make sure everyone will have equal rights whether they have a disability or identify as any sexuality, gender or ethnicity.

Morales had similar feelings about a Biden administration protecting rights more than a Trump administration continuing.

With Biden as president and his running mate, Kamala Harris, becoming the first Black and first South Asian woman in office, there is opportunity for role models, Morales said.

“A lot of my friends are (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients) and will have hope for a brighter future,” Morales said. “Also, I’m glad we have a vice president of color and that (she) is a woman.”

[email protected]