UH women’s basketball’s nonconference schedule set

The Houston women’s basketball team released its nonconference schedule in a press release Monday afternoon.

The Cougars will start its 2020-21 season on Nov. 25 when they visit Oklahoma, who finished 12-18 overall a year ago and 5-13 against the Big 12, as the final game in a home-and-home agreement between the two schools.

The Cougars defeated Oklahoma 85-69 for the first time in the program’s history last season.

Houston will follow up with its first home game of the season when it hosts Auburn, who finished 11-18 and 4-12 in the Southeastern Conference, at the Fertitta Center on Dec. 5.

It will be the first time the two programs have played each other since 1993.

Houston then travels to Arlington on Dec. 8 to match up against UT-Arlington, which went 21-11 and 14-4 against Sun Belt Conference foes, and the school’s first-year head coach Shereka Wright. Houston leads the all-time series 10-1.

The Cougars wrap up its nonconference schedule when it plays Stephen F. Austin, who went 23-6 overall and 16-4 against Southland Conference opponents, on Dec. 11 at the Fertitta Center.

The two teams have not played each other since 1997.

Game times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date, as well as gameday procedures for the upcoming season.

[email protected]