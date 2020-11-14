Live Score: Houston looks to end losing streak vs. USF

Houston enters Saturday’s game off of two straight losses to UCF and Cincinnati and will look to end that slump when it hosts USF at TDECU Stadium.

Follow along with our live scoring updates as the game progresses:

Third Quarter (6:07): Houston 42, USF 0

It looked like the Bulls were on the verge of scoring their first points of the game when quarterback Jordan McCloud got hit hard as he looked towards the end zone, which cause the ball to fly into the hands of UH senior Derek Parish.

Parish than took it the distance and returned the fumble 85 yards for the touchdown.

Third Quarter (13:51): Houston 35, USF 0

The Cougars continue to pour it on the Bulls. After forcing USF to punt again, UH junior cornerback and special teams player Marcus Jones returned it 72 yards for the touchdown.

Second Quarter (7:16): Houston 28, USF 0

Clayton Tune hit a wide-open Keith Corbin for the 33-yard touchdown pass as he stood in the pocket and delivered a perfect pass.

Second Quarter (10:06): Houston 21, USF 0

Quarterback Clayton Tune continues to run all over the Bulls’ defense. He now has 86 yards on the ground and scored two rushing touchdowns.

The latest was a 13-yard run that capped off a six-play drive. It is his first multiple rushing touchdown game of his career.

First Quarter (2:05): Houston 14, USF 0

Houston is gashing the USF defense with its rushing attack. UH is already at 131 rushing yards.

Quarterback Clayton Tune capped off the drive with a 26-yard run on another keeper. He had three different rushes that went over 15b yards on the drive.

First Quarter (14:04): Houston 7, USF 0

Houston started the game off with a strong script. Two designed carries to jump out the gate led to a 26-yard gain by senior running back Mulbah Car and then a 21-yard carry by junior quarterback Clayton Tune.

On the third play of the game, Tune hit junior receiver Bryson Smith for a 28-yard touchdown catch.

