UH offense comes alive in blowout win over USF

UH set the tone from the opening snap, dominating on both sides of the ball to cruise to a 56-21 victory over USF Saturday afternoon at TDECU Stadium.

After only scoring 13 first quarter offensive points coming into the game, UH’s offense was finally able to overcome its first-quarter woes against USF.

On the first play of the game, senior running back Mulbah Car found a hole and picked up 26 yards on the ground. Junior quarterback Clayton Tune followed Car’s big run with a 21-yard rush of his own.

To cap off the drive, Tune connected with junior receiver Bryson Smith for a 28-yard touchdown pass, giving Houston its first opening drive touchdown of 2020.

Houston added to its lead later in the first quarter on a 3rd and 13 as Tune used his legs to take it 26-yards into the endzone to put the Cougars up 14-0.

The Cougar’s offense kept rolling in the second quarter, putting up 14 more points thanks to a 13-yard Tune touchdown run and a 33-yard touchdown reception by senior receiver Keith Corbin.

Defensively, the Cougars shut out the Bulls in the first half behind a strong pass rush led by junior defensive lineman Derek Parish’s 1.5 sacks.

UH carried the momentum into the second half.

After Houston’s defense forced a three-and-out, junior Marcus Jones took the Bulls punt 72 yards to the house to put extend the Cougars’ lead to 35-0. Jones’ return was the longest punt return for a score in TDECU Stadium history.

With all the scoring, Houston’s defense wanted to get in on the action and they did midway through the third quarter when senior defensive lineman David Anenih recorded a strip-sack that was picked up by Parish who returned it 85 yards for a touchdown.

After trailing 42-0 late in the third quarter, USF mounted a comeback behind a pair of offensive touchdowns and a pick-six to score 21 straight points.

But all this effort turned out to be too little and too late as the Houston offense added a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to hold onto the lead and secure a 56-21 victory.

With this win, the Cougars improve to 3-3 on the season and 3-2 in the American Athletic Conference.

Tune led the offense in both passing, with 165 yards and three touchdowns, and rushing, with 120 yards and two scores on 10 carries.

Senior linebacker Grant Stuard led the Cougars defense with nine tackles while Parish led the team with 1.5 sacks.

