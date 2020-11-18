Houston-SMU football game postponed

The game between Houston and SMU that was scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within UH’s football program, the school announced Wednesday.

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff remains our top priority,” athletic director Chris Pezman said in a statement. “Postponing a game is not an easy decision to make, but we appreciate the collaborative approach from SMU and the American Athletic Conference as we worked through this decision.”

UH, SMU and the American Athletic Conference are working together to reschedule the game, the University announced in its release. The decision in regards to rescheduling will be made at a later date.

The decision to hold off Saturday’s contest comes after 15 games across college football were canceled a week ago as coronavirus cases across the nation rise.

Head coach Dana Holgorsen said Houston’s game against USF was only “one or two” players away from being postponed last Saturday.

Holgorsen mentioned during his news conference on Monday that the reasons that many Houston players missed the contest against the Bulls had to do with both injuries and COVID-19 issues.

“All of the above,” said Holgorsen when he was asked about the cause of the players missing playing time.

The game against SMU marks the sixth game for Houston that has been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus.

