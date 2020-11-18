The Divided States of America: it is time for us to heal

It seems like most of the world sighed with relief when it was announced that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are projected to become the next president and vice president, respectively.

However, there are still people, including President Donald Trump, who are in disbelief of the election results.

The nation has been divided for too long and it has grown more distant over the past few years. Although we are a nation derived from unity, we have strayed so far from each other that we no longer uphold the name of our country.

The election results are just one more fact that has become an opinion, much like the effectiveness of face masks and the human rights of others.

Our nation has been misguided and fractured by the one person who has sworn to protect it. It is time for us to become one again and move past the antagonism.

President-elect Biden emphasized in his victory speech that this was the time for healing in this nation and that he will “work as hard for those who didn’t vote for (him) as for those who did.” This is exactly the message of unity and hope that the nation has needs.

While President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris might not be the ideal, they appear to be more promising candidates who will attempt to reverse the damage of hate and division in the country.

Politics have been so polarized for so long that a Mississippi lawmaker threatened to secede from the nation upon Biden’s election. He has since apologized and deleted the tweet, however the instantaneous reaction of hate and denial is why we need to rid ourselves of the hostility.

However, we need to ensure that we are not attempting to bring peace by compromising on issues that should not even be up for debate.

We need to keep the momentum that we have built over the last few months and continue to push our representatives to create legislation that reflects our needs, not their compromises. We need to keep the good and work together to move towards a more respectful and kind country.

Gina Medina is a journalism senior who can be reached at [email protected]