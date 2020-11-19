side bar
logo
Thursday, November 19, 2020

Men's Basketball

Nate Hinton to sign with Dallas Mavericks

By November 19, 2020

UH guard Nate Hinton drives towards the basket with a USF defender right in his space during a 2019-20 regular season at Fertitta Center. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The Cougar

UH guard Nate Hinton drives towards the basket with a USF defender right in his space during a 2019-20 regular season at Fertitta Center. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The Cougar

Former Houston guard Nate Hinton, who went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, will sign a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-5-inch guard follows a similar path as former UH players Corey Davis and Armoni Brooks, who after going undrafted in 2019, signed as free agents with the Washington Wizards.

“I got something to prove,” Hinton said on an Instagram livestream shortly after the draft.

Former Houston guard Galen Robinson Jr. took a similar path in 2019, signing with the San Antonio Spurs and playing for their G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.

“I’m a dog,” Hinton told The Cougar in an interview back in September. “I’m relentless.”

“I didn’t show everything that I could have done in Houston, so what they saw was a snippet of what I can really be,” he added. “Now that I have all day literally to get better on my game, to work on my craft, I think that’s going to take me to another level and open me up to some greater things.”

[email protected]

Tags: , ,


Back to Top ↑

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Follow us on Twitter

  • Polls

    How are your classes going so far?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑