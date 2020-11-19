Nate Hinton to sign with Dallas Mavericks

Former Houston guard Nate Hinton, who went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, will sign a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-5-inch guard follows a similar path as former UH players Corey Davis and Armoni Brooks, who after going undrafted in 2019, signed as free agents with the Washington Wizards.

“I got something to prove,” Hinton said on an Instagram livestream shortly after the draft.

Former @UHCougarMBK guard Nate Hinton (@thatup_coming11) said on his IG Live that he has signed a contract with the Dallas Mavericks: “I got something to prove.” pic.twitter.com/o3J6zK3dFq — Andy Yanez (@AYanez_5) November 19, 2020

Former Houston guard Galen Robinson Jr. took a similar path in 2019, signing with the San Antonio Spurs and playing for their G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.

“I’m a dog,” Hinton told The Cougar in an interview back in September. “I’m relentless.”

“I didn’t show everything that I could have done in Houston, so what they saw was a snippet of what I can really be,” he added. “Now that I have all day literally to get better on my game, to work on my craft, I think that’s going to take me to another level and open me up to some greater things.”

