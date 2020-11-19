UH swimming and diving to open season vs. UNT

UH swimming and diving will host North Texas at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center for a contest over the weekend, the program announced on Thursday.

The meet will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday and go into Saturday. This will be Houston’s first competition since winning its fourth-straight American Athletic Conference Championship in February.

UH will be led by seniors Mykenzie Leehy, who earned conference titles in both the 50 free and 100 free last season, and Ioanna Sacha, who had league titles in the 200 back and 200 IM.

Spectators will not be permitted at the meet due to COVID-19, but it will be streamed on Facebook.

[email protected]