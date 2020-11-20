Planning out your planner for school, life and more

When it comes to planning out your day, week, month or even your year, there are ways to keep dates and events organized through writing or typing them out in a planner.

As technology progresses, more people have been converting to virtual planners or calendars on their device. The idea of a tangible planner has always appealed more to me, but reminders on my phone for important events still get used.

For virtual planner people, reminders are recommended for everything, especially if you write something down, but you don’t check back on what you wrote everyday. This can be virtual sticky notes, alarms or even writing down somewhere to check on your schedule.

For easy planning, chronological order is recommended to keep all appointments and assignments aligned. Organizing your things by time slots from morning to afternoon is a way to keep track of what needs to be done for the day.

Going broader, week by week or month by month may be easier to color-coordinate which tasks you have to complete. For example, meetings one color, class work another or assign each class its own color.

When keeping a planner, the most important aspect is to keep your planner up to date, especially if a date changes.

Sometimes a planner is not enough to keep things on track. You can have written due dates in your planner, but having an extra sticky note in the case of a physical planner or an extra tab virtually with a to-do list for the week or the day can be helpful as well.

For those hybrid planner users who keep an online calendar but a physical to-do list, the best route to take with that is to make sure there are no missed steps and that there are no crossovers on both ends.

Keeping a planner can be a lifesaver for those who have trouble remembering dates or keeping track of their days, so organize to the best of your ability and check it as often as you can.

