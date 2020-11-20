UH basketball conference schedules released

The American Athletic Conference released both the 2020-21 UH men’s and women’s basketball conference schedule Wednesday afternoon.

Here is a look at both UH men’s and women’s conference schedules:

Men’s team

The Cougars’ men’s team, who is coming off of back-to-back AAC conference titles, is set to play 20 conference games, 10 at home and 10 on the road, in a double-round robin style. All game times will be announced at a later date.

Houston, who was picked as the preseason favorites to win the AAC, opens up conference play on Dec. 15 hosting UCF.

The Cougars first road game in conference play is scheduled for Dec. 29, when they travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to take on the Golden Hurricanes, one of the two teams that Houston shared the 2019-20 regular season AAC title with.

Houston’s conference schedule will conclude on either March 6 or 7, as the date is still being finalized, in Memphis, Tennessee, as the Cougars take on the Tigers.

The AAC Conference Championship will take place from March 11-14 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth with all games scheduled to be aired on an ESPN network.

Houston’s full conference schedule can be found here.

Women’s team

Houston’s women’s team is also scheduled to play 20 conference games, 10 at home and 10 on the road. While all the dates of each conference matchup have been set, the times for each game have not been announced yet.

The Cougars open up conference play on Dec. 16 when they host Cincinnati at Fertitta Center.

Houston’s first road conference matchup will take place on Dec. 19 as the Cougars travel to Tampa, Florida, to take on USF.

The Cougars’ final conference game is scheduled for Feb. 27 against USF at Fertitta Center.

The AAC Conference Championship will take place from March 8-11 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth with all games scheduled to be aired on an ESPN network.

The Cougars’ full conference schedule can be found here.

