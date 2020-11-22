Houston sweeps UNT in weekend meet

The Houston swimming and diving program dominated North Texas, winning all 20 events in the weekend meet at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center.

Head coach Ryan Wochomurka was extremely pleased with how his team performed, especially with all the challenges 2020 has thrown at the team.

“We’ve asked a lot of our student-athletes,” Wochomurka said. “To do things in a way that we’ve never done, in circumstances that we’ve never had to face. We’ve responded and I think that’s beginning to show in our performances this weekend.”

The Cougars started off the meet with a bang behind senior Kathryn Power, senior Mykenzie Leehy, junior Rachel Hicks and freshman Courtney Harris as they combined to finish with a time of 1:32.54 to win the 200 freestyle relay.

Freshman Laura Garcia Marin made her name known in her first meet as a member of UH, winning multiple events including the 500 freestyle, 400 individual medley and 1650 freestyle.

Leehy also dominated in all her individual events, winning the 50 free, 100 free and 200 free.

The Cougars also had a handful of swimmers clock times to earn an NCAA B-Cut, which included senior Ioanna Sacha in the 200 individual medley and 200 backstroke, senior Katie Higgins in the 100 fly and Leehy in the 100 and 200 free.

Along with the strong individual performances, Houston also swept all the relays winning the 200 and 400 freestyle relay and the 200 and 400 medley relay.

On the boards, junior Katie Deininger placed first in the one-meter with 281.32 points and three-meter with a score of 322.95 points.

Freshman Hedda Grelz won in the platform diving, posting 211.95 points to cap off the meet and give Houston a victory in all 20 events.

Wochomurka sees Houston’s performance against North Texas as a great building block for the rest of the season.

“I think we are in a good position at only six or seven weeks into the season,” Wochomurka said. “I am excited to build upon this as we head into the second semester and championship season.”

The full meet results from the Houston swimming and diving team can be found here.

