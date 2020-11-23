Entrepreneurship program ranks No. 1 nationally again

The Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship has been ranked first in the nation by the Princeton Review for the second consecutive year in a row.

As one of the top 100 business schools in the nation, the C.T. Bauer College of Business sets the bar high for it’s award winning programs, particularly the Wolff Center.

For the past 10 years, the center has ranked either first or second by the Princeton Review, as published in Entrepreneur magazine.

Some of the determinants The Princeton Review uses to rank top programs is through evaluating surveys, academic offerings, career outcomes and experiential learning opportunities.

“We have more than 500 industry mentors who are entrepreneurs, and they get paired and they work and support our students,” said Dean of the Bauer College of Business Paul Pavlou.

“So overall, it’s a well-functioning center that obviously has a very student centered perspective, but also has a broader perspective in terms of advancing entrepreneurship,” added Pavlou.

In a news release by UH, it has been found that more than 1,350 businesses have been started over the past decade by Wolff Center students and former students, with identified funding of over $274 million.

“It’s great to be number one in anything, but entrepreneurship is the DNA of the Bauer college, so we’re very proud of this achievement,” Pavlou said.

