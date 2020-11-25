Injury Update: Caleb Mills ‘could have played’ vs. Lamar

Houston sophomore guard Caleb Mills did not play in Wednesday’s game against Lamar due to an ankle injury, which head coach Kelvin Sampson told reporters after the game does not appear to be too serious.

Mills had been dealing with a sprained ankle for about 10 days, the UH head coach said. The injury occurred during a team scrimmage, which caused the 6-foot-3-inch guard to have a few issues with swelling.

“He could have played today,” Sampson said. “I made the decision to hold him out.”

Mills was given an MRI as a precaution and nothing worrisome was found, Sampson said. The Arden, North Carolina native participated in workouts on Tuesday and early on Wednesday, and the Cougars were optimistic with what they have seen.

Sampson did not say whether Mills will be ready to play in Friday’s game against Boise State.

