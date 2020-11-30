Marcus Sasser, Tramon Mark sweep AAC weekly honors

UH guards Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark were awarded weekly honors by the American Athletic Conference for their big performances, the league office announced Monday.

Sasser was named the AAC Player of the Week. He averaged 17.3 points and shot 50 percent from the field on 3-pointers in his first three games for newly-ranked No. 10 UH.

Sasser hit seven 3-pointers in Wednesday’s game against Lamar.

The AAC also gave Mark the conference’s freshman of the week honor after he put up a strong 22 points and eight rebounds in his collegiate debut against the Cardinals.

For the week, the Dickinson native averaged 14 points and four rebounds off the bench.

