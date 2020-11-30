UH returns to the practice after COVID-19 pause

After having games against SMU and Tulsa postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the program, the Houston football team was cleared to practice over the weekend.

The Cougars have been tested for five of the last six days, head coach Dana Holgorsen told reporters on Monday morning during his weekly Zoom news conference.

“We’ve been up and going for a couple of days,” Holgorsen said.

UH spent most of last week focusing on strength and lifting workouts, the head coach said, and over the weekend the team was able to get in its first full-team practices in a couple of weeks.

Issues began during the week of the USF game, Holgorsen said a few weeks back, when a number of players from within the linebacker group were unable to practice.

Heading into the initially scheduled meeting with SMU, the list of inactive among the position only grew, which is why UH’s games had to be postponed.

Despite being unable to practice as a team the last couple of weeks, Holgorsen said that his team’s spirit is still high, and his players are focused on finishing the season and looking forward to playing SMU on Saturday night.

“Every time we lined up and played, I said let’s be thankful that we get a chance to play,” Holgorsen said.

Sunday’s practice for the Cougars was a “good” one, per the head coach, which has his team excited to get back on the field.

UH is still mathematically in contention to work its way into the American Athletic Conference Championship game scheduled for Dec. 19, but must secure the win against the Mustangs to remain in the hunt.

The Cougars currently sit at fifth in the AAC.

“We’re going to relish the opportunity to be able to line up and play,” Holgorsen said.

