UH rises to No. 10 in AP Poll after beating Texas Tech

The UH men’s basketball team rose to No. 10 in the AP Poll on Monday, a seven-spot increase from the team’s initial spot in the preseason rankings.

The move comes as no surprise after the Cougars started their 2020-21 season with three wins in as many games while winning all of them by double-digits.

The biggest victory came on Sunday against then No. 14 Texas Tech, which entered the game 2-0. UH jumped out to as much as a 20-point lead against the Red Raiders, and were able to hang on to the big lead.

Monday’s spot is the highest the Cougars have been in the AP Poll since 2019. The last time UH was a top 10 team was on March 2 of that year when they were No. 8 in the AP Poll.

