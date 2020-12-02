UH football game vs. SMU canceled due to COVID-19 issues

For the third consecutive week, UH football will not be in action on Saturday due to COVID-19 related issues within SMU’s program, according to multiple reports.

Houston was scheduled to travel to Dallas to take on SMU on Saturday night, but the Mustangs had COVID-19 issues with key offensive position groups.

According to several other news outlets, the game is not likely to be rescheduled as this marks the second time this season that the game between Houston and SMU will not take place as scheduled.

As of now, the Cougars have one remaining regular season game scheduled, a Dec. 12 matchup against Memphis that was supposed to be played earlier in the season but was rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Tigers’ program.

