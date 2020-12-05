Caleb Mills, Marcus Sasser out for UH vs. South Carolina

UH sophomore guards Caleb Mills and Marcus Sasser will sit out in Houston’s home matchup against South Carolina, a team spokesperson said on Saturday.

Mills, who is averaging eight points in two games in 2020-21, has been dealing with injuries to both his ankles to begin the year.

Mills did not play in Houston’s season opener against Lamar out of precaution but played 17 minutes against Boise State, scoring 12 points.

The Preseason American Athletic Conference Player of the Year was shut down against Texas Tech after injuring his other ankle in the first half of Houston’s win.

“When you sprain your ankle and you come back, you’re always a little vulnerable,” head coach Kelvin Sampson said after the Texas Tech game. “Every time he jumps and lands you kind of hope it’s a clean landing.”

Sasser, who leads the Cougars with 17.3 points per game in 2020-21, suffered a sprained ankle earlier this week in practice, per a UH spokesperson.

Both players were on the court during warmups but did not dress out. Mills was wearing a boot on his left foot.

