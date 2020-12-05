Police: Fertitta Center burglarized, UH staffer threatened day before games

Two UH staff members allegedly witnessed two men enter a storage room inside of Fertitta Center to steal alcohol on Friday evening, according to a UH Police Department security alert.

The incident occurred around 7:53 p.m. on Friday, according to the UHPD alert. One of the UH staffers confronted the suspects, both reported to be in their early-to-mid 40s, when one of them fled, the alert said.

The staff member followed the suspect outside of the building, the alert continues, and the suspect allegedly displayed a pocket knife to the staff member and asked to be let go before fleeing on foot on Cullen Boulevard.

The second UH staff member observed the second suspect leave the storage room and exit Fertitta Center from the Holman Street exit, according to UHPD. An unknown amount of alcohol was stolen, according to the alert, and there were no injuries.

Fertitta Center is set to host two basketball games on Saturday when the women’s team hosts Auburn and the men’s team hosts South Carolina.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.

