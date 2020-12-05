Kelvin Sampson, asst. Kellen Sampson out due to COVID-19 issues

UPDATE: Houston assistant coach Kellen Sampson tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, head coach Kelvin Sampson said on Saturday night.

The UH head coach, who has not tested positive for the virus, was also forced to miss Saturday’s game due to contact tracing.

Kellen took two tests, both positive results, Kelvin told reporters after the game against South Carolina.

Kelvin said that he will miss UH’s game against Sam Houston State. He is expected to be back on the Cougars’ bench against Rice, the head coach said. Kellen is not expected to be cleared until at least Dec. 15 when the Cougars take on UCF.

Assistant coach Quannas White will be the acting head coach until Kelvin returns. He led UH to a 77-67 win against South Carolina.

Original story: The Houston men’s basketball team will be without head coach Kelvin Sampson and assistant coach Kellen Sampson due to COVID-19 and contact tracing when the Cougars host South Carolina on Saturday, the program announced on Saturday afternoon.

Per a release, one of the Sampsons has tested positive for COVID-19, while the other is out due to contact tracing. Both Sampsons are isolating in their respective homes and doing well with no symptoms, the program announced.

Assistant coach Quannas White will serve as UH’s acting head coach against South Carolina.

“Our staff has been a big part of our success, and I have complete faith in Quannas, our coaches and staff and all our young men,” Kelvin Sampson said in the release.

