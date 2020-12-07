UH jumps to No. 7 in latest AP Poll after South Carolina win

The UH men’s basketball team, after a tough win over South Carolina, moved to No. 7 in the country in the latest AP Poll that was released on Monday morning.

The Cougars (4-0) defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 77-67 on Saturday night.

The shorthanded UH team played a hard-fought battle against South Carolina without guards Marcus Sasser and Caleb Mills as well as were without its head coach Kelvin Sampson or lead assistant Kellen Sampson on the sidelines.

The Cougars have not been ranked higher in the AP Poll since March 1984 when they finished No. 5 in the poll.

[email protected]