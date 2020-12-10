UH conference opener vs. UCF postponed

The Houston men’s basketball team has had its game against UCF, which was scheduled for Dec. 15, moved to Dec. 26, UH announced in a press release on Thursday.

UH will travel to Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 26 instead to take on the Knights. The game will tip off at 1 p.m.

UH has now had three games moved since Monday, when games against Sam Houston State and Rice were postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

The Cougars are scheduled to play Alabama on Dec. 19. That game has not been moved, but on Tuesday, head coach Kelvin Sampson told reporters on a Zoom conference call that the game against the Crimson Tide could also be affected.

For more of The Cougar’s coronavirus coverage, click here.

[email protected]