Live Score: UH finally returns to action against Memphis

After 28 days without playing a game, Houston football finally returns to the field to take on Memphis in an American Athletic Conference showdown Saturday afternoon at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

Follow along with our live scoring updates as the game progresses:

FINAL: Memphis 30, Houston 27

After allowing 21 straight points, Memphis’ offense needed just over 20 seconds to get in field goal range to try to win the game.

Riley Patterson drilled a 47-yard field goal as time expired to give the Tigers their fifth straight victory over Houston.

Clayton Tune finished with 270 passing yards and three touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground.

Brady White threw for 246 yards and two scores to lead Memphis.

Fourth Quarter (0:28): Memphis 27, Houston 27

UH’s defense did its job and got its offense the ball back, and the offense deliveredd.

The Cougars offense marched 70 yards down the field, converting two fourth downs including the Cougars’ biggest play of the night when Clayton Tune connected with junior receiver Bryson Smith for an 18-yard touchdown.

Dana Holgorsen elected to kick the extra point to tie the game instead of trying to win the game with a 2-point conversion.

Fourth Quarter (8:07): Memphis 27, Houston 20

UH took advantage of a shanked punt to make it a one-score game. One play after converting a fourth and five to extend the drive, Clayton Tune escaped the pocket and scrambled 19 yards for a Cougars score.

Fourth Quarter (13:01): Memphis 27, Houston 13

After being held in check through three quarters, the UH offense finally put a sustainable drive together, that included an incredible catch by junior tight end Christian Trahan and a fourth down conversion to extend the drive.

All this was capped off by a 13-yard touchdown reception by senior receiver Marquez Stevenson to cut into the Tigers’ lead.

Third Quarter (2:15): Memphis 27, Houston 6

Memphis methodically marched down the field, eating up 6:30 minutes on a drive that ultimately ended in a 49-yard Riley Patterson field goal. This score marked 24 unanswered points for the Tigers.

Third Quarter (11:46): Memphis 24, Houston 6

The Tigers wasted no time coming out of the locker room to start the second half, driving 75 yards in nine plays in a drive that was capped off with a 15-yard White touchdown pass to receiver Calvin Austin III.

Second Quarter (0:31): Memphis 17, Houston 6

With UH in the red zone and threatening to score, Clayton Tune mishandled a high snap which was picked up by Memphis’ Jaylon Allen and returned for an 85-yard scoop and score to extend the Tigers’ lead.

Second Quarter (5:21): Memphis 10, Houston 6

Brady White and the Tigers’ offense quickly shook off the interception from their previous drive, going 75 yards in eight plays that ended in White throwing a 4-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tahj Washington to give Memphis its first lead of the game.

Second Quarter (8:14): Houston 6, Memphis 3

After junior cornerback Marcus Jones picked off Memphis quarterback Brady White deep in UH territory, the Cougars’ offense moved the ball all the way to the Tigers 12-yard line before being forced to kick a field goal.

Witherspoon connected on his second kick of the contest, this time from 29 yards out to put the Cougars back on top.

First Quarter (0:22): Houston 3, Memphis 3

On a drive that was kept alive thanks to a late hit by UH senior linebacker Grant Stuard after the Cougars made a third down stop, Memphis was able to get the ball deep in UH territory and connect on a 33-yard field goal to tie the game.

First Quarter (7:57): Houston 3, Memphis 0

Houston opened up the game by driving 64 yards but the drive stalled out inside the red zone and the Cougars were forced to kick a 28-yard field goal, which senior Dalton Witherspoon put straight through the uprights.

Junior quarterback Clayton Tune was 7-8 passing for 52 yards on the drive.

