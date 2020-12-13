UH set to play Hawai’i in New Mexico Bowl

The Houston football team will have at least one more game in 2020 as the team confirmed it will take on Hawai’i in the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 24 at 2:30 p.m.

The game will be played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco due to COVID-19 guidelines in Albuquerque, New Mexico, that prevented the game from taking place at Dreamstyle Stadium, the typical home for the bowl game.

“We are excited to host the Houston Cougars and Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors both making their first appearance in our game,” New Mexico Bowl Executive Director Jeff Siembieda said. “This should be a really exciting and fun matchup for the New Mexico Bowl and we are looking forward to hosting these two tremendous programs and their fans in Frisco.”

The Christmas Eve showdown between the Cougars and Rainbow Warriors will air on ESPN.

Houston is still trying to schedule one more game either for Dec. 18 or 19 before they head to Frisco for the bowl game.

