side bar
logo
Monday, December 14, 2020

Coronavirus

UH-Alabama canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 issues

By December 14, 2020

UH guard Caleb Mills stretches out before the 2019-20 regular-season finale against Memphis at Fertitta Center. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The Cougar

Houston guard Caleb Mills stretches out before the 2019-20 regular-season finale against Memphis at Fertitta Center.  UH and Alabama will not play in 2020-21. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The Cougar

The Houston and Alabama men’s basketball programs have agreed to cancel Saturday’s game that was scheduled to take place in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, UH announced on Monday afternoon.

UH, which paused all team-related activities on Dec. 8 due to COVID-19 issues, said that it will not make up the game this season.

“We still have a bunch out with COVID-19 issues,” head coach Kelvin Sampson told the Houston Chronicle on Monday.

A limited number of players could return to the Cougars’ training facility for workouts as early as Tuesday, CBS Sports first reported on Monday.

For more of The Cougar’s coronavirus coverage, click here.

[email protected]

Tags: , ,


Back to Top ↑

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Follow us on Twitter

  • Polls

    How are your classes going so far?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑