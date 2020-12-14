UH-Alabama canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 issues

The Houston and Alabama men’s basketball programs have agreed to cancel Saturday’s game that was scheduled to take place in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, UH announced on Monday afternoon.

UH, which paused all team-related activities on Dec. 8 due to COVID-19 issues, said that it will not make up the game this season.

“We still have a bunch out with COVID-19 issues,” head coach Kelvin Sampson told the Houston Chronicle on Monday.

A limited number of players could return to the Cougars’ training facility for workouts as early as Tuesday, CBS Sports first reported on Monday.

