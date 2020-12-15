UH-Cincinnati women’s basketball game postponed due to COVID-19

The game between Houston and Cincinnati’s women’s basketball teams that was scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the UH program, the American Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday.

According to a UH athletics press release, the postponement is due to a positive test and contact tracing protocols within the Cougars’ program.

UH athletics said in statement it is working with Cincinnati and the AAC to reschedule the game and will release that information at a later date.

This is the second game involving the UH women’s basketball program that has been affected by the coronavirus. There has been no announcement made yet if the Cougars will pause all basketball activities.

The UH men’s basketball team had been on pause with its team activities since Dec. 8, but was cleared to return to team workouts by its medical staff on Tuesday afternoon.

