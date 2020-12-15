UH to host Alcorn State in return from COVID-19 pause

The UH men’s basketball program announced on Tuesday it will play a game on Sunday at Fertitta Center against Alcorn State.

The game will tipoff at 3 p.m. and will be UH’s first contest since Dec. 5, when it played against South Carolina.

The Cougars announced on Tuesday that they had been cleared by their medical staff to return to team workouts.

UH had been on pause since Dec. 7 due to COVID-19 issues. The program announced on Monday that it had mutually agreed to cancel the game scheduled for Saturday against Alabama.

The Cougars had to cancel games against Sam Houston State and Rice due to pause in basketball activities.

UH is 5-0 all-time against Alcorn State. The last meeting between the two teams came on Dec. 9, 2013. The Cougars won the game 89-58 at Hofheinz Pavillion.

