UH women’s basketball game vs. USF postponed due to contact tracing

The Houston women’s basketball team’s game against No. 24 South Florida has been postponed due to contact tracing within the UH team, the American Athletic Conference announced on Friday.

According to a news release sent out by the Cougars, UH athletics is coordinating with USF and the AAC to reschedule the contest at a later date.

This is the second matchup this week that the Cougars have had moved due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

UH women’s basketball had its game against Cincinnati postponed on Tuesday due to a positive test and contact tracing protocols within the Cougars’ program.

