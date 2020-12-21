UH remains at No. 6 in latest AP Poll

The UH men’s basketball team remained at No. 6 in the AP Poll that was released on Monday morning.

After a 15-day pause in between games, the Cougars (5-0) returned to action on Sunday afternoon against Alcorn State and defeated them 88-55.

In addition to UH’s win, previously No. 4 Michigan State was defeated at the hands of Northwestern 79-65.

Villanova, who was ranked No. 5 in Monday’s poll, jumped ahead of UH in the latest rankings. Only six points separated the two teams a week ago. Now the Wildcats are ahead by 32 points.

The Cougars totaled 1,272 points in Monday’s poll, a 103-point increase from AP voters.

The Cougars are set to take on the Temple Owls in their first conference game of the 2020-21 season Tuesday at Fertitta Center.

