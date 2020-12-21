side bar
logo
Monday, December 21, 2020

Men's Basketball

UH remains at No. 6 in latest AP Poll

By December 21, 2020

UH guard Quentin Grimes drives towards the Cougars basket while Alcorn State defender David Pierce III keeps pace inside of Fertitta Center on Dec. 20, 2020. | Courtesy of UH athletics

UH guard Quentin Grimes drives towards the Cougars basket while Alcorn State defender David Pierce III keeps pace inside of Fertitta Center on Dec. 20, 2020. | Courtesy of UH athletics

The UH men’s basketball team remained at No. 6 in the AP Poll that was released on Monday morning.

After a 15-day pause in between games, the Cougars (5-0) returned to action on Sunday afternoon against Alcorn State and defeated them 88-55.

In addition to UH’s win, previously No. 4 Michigan State was defeated at the hands of Northwestern 79-65.

Villanova, who was ranked No. 5 in Monday’s poll, jumped ahead of UH in the latest rankings. Only six points separated the two teams a week ago. Now the Wildcats are ahead by 32 points.

The Cougars totaled 1,272 points in Monday’s poll, a 103-point increase from AP voters.

The Cougars are set to take on the Temple Owls in their first conference game of the 2020-21 season Tuesday at Fertitta Center.

[email protected]

Tags: , ,


Back to Top ↑

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Follow us on Twitter

  • Polls

    How are your classes going so far?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑