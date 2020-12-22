Caleb Mills will be ‘at full speed pretty soon’ after not playing vs. Temple

Houston sophomore guard Caleb Mills did not play against the Temple Owls on Tuesday evening despite dressing out for the contest.

Mills, who entered the 2020-21 season with high expectations following a freshman campaign that saw him lead the Cougars in scoring with 13.2 points per game.

Following the game, the UH head coach gave an update on the Arden, North Carolina, native. Sampson told reporters via Zoom that Mills could have played against the Owls, but that he decided to hold him out one more game to ensure he is feeling stronger.

The 6-foot-3-inch guard has been hampered by an ankle injury for most of the season. Mills has only played in two games this season against Boise State and Texas Tech.

Mills practiced with the Cougars on Monday, Sampson said, and he also went through shootaround on Tuesday leading up to the game against Temple.

The head coach said it is likely Mills is ready to play against UCF.

“He’ll be back here pretty soon,” Sampson said. “He’ll be back at full speed pretty soon.”

