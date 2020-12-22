UH men’s basketball defeats Temple in conference opener

Tipping off its first conference game of the season against the American Athletic Conference this season, No. 6 Houston shined on both sides of the ball in a 76-50 victory over Temple on Tuesday.

Despite getting into foul trouble early, the Cougars (6-0, 1-0 AAC) jumped out to an early lead, going 6-10 on 3-pointers to start the game.

The Cougars had things going early on offense, with four players leading the scoring column at the half with six points each.

The Cougars finished cold in the first half, going 1-10 on field goals while recording none in almost the final five minutes of the half.

UH led the Owls (1-1, 0-1) at the half 32-22, with both teams going scoreless for two minutes or more several times in the first half while combining for 17 turnovers.

A much faster and physical start to the second half propelled the Cougars to a 23-8 run, as the Owls struggled heavily on the offensive side of the ball, with only one player reaching double figures.

UH held Temple freshman guard Damian Dunn scoreless through the first 30 minutes of the game, who led the Owls in scoring with 18 points and five assists after one game this season.

Dunn finished the game with seven points, five rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes.

Senior forward Justin Gorham’s double-double led the way for the Cougars, as he finished with 14 points and a team-high 12 rebounds in 25 minutes while going 3-3 on 3-pointers.

Junior guard Quentin Grimes posted a team-high 22 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes.

Sophomore guards Marcus Sasser and Caleb Mills dressed for the Cougars after missing the Cougars’ victory against Alcorn State last Sunday.

Sasser finished the game with five points, two rebounds and two assists, while Mills did not enter the game for the Cougars.

The Cougars look to remain undefeated heading into their first conference road game of the season when they face the UCF Knights in Orlando on Saturday.

