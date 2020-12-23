UH instruction to continue mostly online for Spring 2021, Renu Khator says

President Renu Khator announced in an update on Monday that UH will implement its Plan B reopening procedures for Spring 2021, which will entail a continuation of remote instruction and operations similar to the fall semester.

Khator cited rising COVID-19 cases in the region and high registration for online course formats as contributors in deciding to shift to UH’s instructional and operational back-up plan.

Under UH’s initial Plan A, it is assumed that the virus is contained and the environment is safe for classroom instruction. The plan intends to offer a face-to-face option for one quarter of all classes, allow staff to work on campus a minimum of two days a week and make research labs fully functional.

Under Plan B, it is assumed that the virus is spreading rapidly and the environment is not safe for the UH community to return to campus. The plan offers limited in-person classes on campus, allows faculty and staff to work remotely and gives research labs the opportunity to remain open.

The decision comes after Khator previously stated that contact tracing found little evidence of coronavirus transmission in classrooms.

