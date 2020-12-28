side bar
Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Men's Basketball

UH in AP Top 5 for first time since 1984

By December 28, 2020

Houston guard DeJon Jarreau brings the ball up the court during the Cougars matchup against SMU during a 2019-20 season in Fertitta Center. Following Saturday’s win, UH has moved into the top five of the AP Poll. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The Cougar

For the first time since March 1984, the Houston men’s basketball team made it into the top five of the AP Poll on Monday morning.

The Cougars (7-0, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) are coming off two conference wins on Tuesday and Saturday.

A 76-50 win over Temple and a 63-54 victory over the UCF Knights helped push UH into the AP top five.

Then No. 4 Iowa’s 102-95 overtime loss to Minnesota also played a factor in helping UH move to No. 5 in the AP Poll. 

The last time that UH was ranked higher in the AP Poll was in February 1984 when it was ranked No. 2 in the country.

The Cougars will next take the court on Tuesday in Oklahoma when they play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Both teams won a share of the AAC regular season championship in the 2019-20 season. They split last season’s meeting as each team won at home, which included a 63-61 win by Tulsa in its win over UH.

[email protected]

