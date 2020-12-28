UH in AP Top 5 for first time since 1984

For the first time since March 1984, the Houston men’s basketball team made it into the top five of the AP Poll on Monday morning.

The Cougars (7-0, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) are coming off two conference wins on Tuesday and Saturday.

A 76-50 win over Temple and a 63-54 victory over the UCF Knights helped push UH into the AP top five.

Then No. 4 Iowa’s 102-95 overtime loss to Minnesota also played a factor in helping UH move to No. 5 in the AP Poll.

The last time that UH was ranked higher in the AP Poll was in February 1984 when it was ranked No. 2 in the country.

The Cougars will next take the court on Tuesday in Oklahoma when they play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Both teams won a share of the AAC regular season championship in the 2019-20 season. They split last season’s meeting as each team won at home, which included a 63-61 win by Tulsa in its win over UH.

