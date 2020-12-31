5 lessons I’ve learned in 2020

Like a lot of us, going into this year I had no idea that 2020 would pan out the way that it did. And while it was a year of hardship and struggle for many around the world, I think it shaped our characters a lot more than years prior.

Now as we reach the end, I wanted to take time to reflect on some lessons this abnormal year taught me. Without taking away from any of the difficult experiences we’ve gone through, I think it’s important to try to find the silver lining.

Going into 2021, things aren’t going to miraculously get better, but there’s no harm in deciding to have a fresh mindset. There’s beauty in the unknown.

Your perception is your reality

While there are different interpretations of this quote, I like to see it as a way to honor your feelings. How you perceive a situation is how your body is going to process it, and in turn feel it. If something is upsetting you, it’s upsetting you, and you’re allowed to feel that way.

On the other side, your perception is in your hands and you can choose to see a situation in a more positive light. While you can’t control what life throws at you, you can chose how you will move forward with it in your day to day.

You are exactly where you’re meant to be

This year was all about trusting the process. No one is experiencing your exact circumstances, and no one is living life in your shoes. To me, this means that if you’re pushing yourself and trying your best, that’s all that really matters.

I put a lot of pressure on myself to be high achieving which leads me to unnecessary stress. I think it’s really important to take a moment and realize that success is not the same thing for everyone. You, trying your best, is just as successful as the people you’re seeing on social media. Be easier on yourself.

Listen to your intuition

This is kind of related to honoring your feelings, but I can’t emphasize how important it is to listen to your gut. This can be applicable in so many different situations, but if something sparking negative feelings in your life cut it out.

If you feel like you have to do something now before it’s too late, pursue it. If you have the urge to look into something that’s bothering you, you should do it. Your higher self is a powerful thing.

Happiness is a butterfly

While this one is a song title, I’ve really absorbed the meaning this year. If you’re constantly on this chase for what you think happiness is, you’re never going to find it. Much like a butterfly, you can experience and enjoy happiness, but you can’t trap it, so stop putting so much effort in doing so.

Happiness comes in the little moments, a cup coffee, a drive around the city, whatever releases that serotonin for you and makes you feel alive.

Choose kindness

I think it’s safe to say 2020 was a hard year for the majority of us. There were a lot of unforeseen circumstances that we as a whole have gone through. From national problems to personal issues, we’ve all had our fair share of negativity.

Because of that, this year I’ve realized how important it is to be nice to people. As simple as it is, I think if you’re not actively making someone’s life harder, you’re doing a phenomenal job. Everyone is going through a lot more than they are letting on, and there’s no harm in adding a little kindness to someone’s day.

