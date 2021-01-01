New Year’s resolutions, the history of how they came to be

A part of ringing in a new year and reflecting on the past twelve months is coming up with a resolution to try and follow as you transition into a new time.

With 2020 coming to an end, and many students being glad they get a new year to start fresh, resolutions have been a tradition every New Year’s Eve before the ball drops. This tradition can date back to almost 4,000 years ago.

The Babylonians were the first to hold celebrations for the new year, as recorded, even if their new year started in a different month than the one we now celebrate in.

The Babylonians were also the ones to make promises with each celebration of the new year that could be considered the first resolution.

The earliest record of a New Year’s resolution was dated in 1671 by a Scottish woman who claimed she would “not offend anymore”. This has transitioned into the 21st century resolutions of working out more or quitting a bad habit.

For students such as journalism senior Daniela Machado, a New Year’s resolution could be the very thing that can give you a fresh start this new year.

“My resolution is I want to worry less,” Machado said.

Machado had never been one for resolutions in years past, she said.

“I’ve never done New Year’s resolutions because I just felt like life has it’s good and bad, and we all go through those moments. A new year won’t change anything,” Machado said. “But this year I have decided to work on my anxiety and worrying less is a thing I need to really focus on.”

This was a common thought amongst students as English junior Danielle Bishop also wanted to worry less come 2021.

“(I want) to make time to do what I love,” Bishop said. “As well as worry less about work.”

[email protected]