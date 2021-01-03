UH’s Caleb Mills steps away from program due to personal reasons

UPDATED: Houston men’s basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson said after the Cougars’ win against SMU that he is not sure whether sophomore guard Caleb Mills will play again for UH in 2020-21.

“I don’t know,” Sampson told reports on a Zoom conference call. “I talked to his father yesterday. I don’t know. I care more about Caleb than whether he plays or not. And whether he plays or not, that’s irrelevant to me in the big picture. I want him to be comfortable.”

The UH head coach went on to point out that Mills has dealt with injuries to his ankles since the season began, and also mentioned the COVID-19 issues that hit the Cougars in December.

“He’s just had a lot of stuff going on,” Sampson said. “Whatever they (his family) thinks is best for him, I fully support.”

Original post: The Houston men’s basketball team announced on Sunday afternoon that sophomore guard Caleb Mills is stepping away from the program due to personal reasons.

The Cougars said in the statement that Mills does not have a timetable for his return.

“Caleb, our coaching staff and his family have agreed that he needs time to refresh and prepare for the remainder of the season,” UH head coach Kelvin Sampson said in the release.

Mills has only played in four games this season due to injuries on both of his ankles and COVID-19 issues within the UH program.

The Arden, North Carolina, native is averaging 9.8 points on 44.8 percent shooting from the field in the 2020-21 season.

