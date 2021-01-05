Caleb Mills to transfer after stepping away from UH program

Houston men’s basketball sophomore guard Caleb Mills will enter the NCAA transfer portal, the school announced on Tuesday evening.

“I am grateful to coach Sampson, my coaches and teammates for the opportunities in Houston,” said Mills in a statement released by the team. “This decision allows me to play closer to home and is best for me and my family.”

UH had announced on Sunday that the 6-foot-3-inch Arden, North Carolina, native was going on a leave of absence from the team due to personal reasons on Sunday afternoon.

“We thank Caleb for his contributions to our program during his time at Houston and wish him and his family the best in the future,” UH head coach Kelvin Sampson said.

Following the Cougars’ win over SMU, Sampson told reporters he did not know if Mills was going to play again for UH in 2020-21. He said his primary focus was for Mills and his family to make the best decision for them.

