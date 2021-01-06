UH takes down Wichita State behind second-half surge

After trailing by double-digits, a large second-half run powered UH to a 70-63 victory over Wichita State Wednesday evening at Fertitta Center.

UH and Wichita State both struggled from the field in the first half, as neither team eclipsed the 35 percent shooting mark.

As a result, both teams relied heavily on second-chance points. The Cougars pulled down 10 boards on the offensive glass which turned into 10 second-chance points and the Shockers scored eight second-chance points on nine offensive rebounds.

The game stayed tight for the majority of the first half, but Wichita State took a 31-25 lead into the locker room thanks to an 11-5 run over the final five minutes to close out the half.

The Shockers extended their lead to 10 over the opening minutes of the second half, but UH quickly erased the deficit behind a barrage of 3-pointers that sparked a 16-0 Cougar run.

UH continued to score at will thanks to junior guard Quentin Grimes red hot half, scoring 20 of his 22 points in the second half.

The Shockers made a late comeback push, cutting the Cougars’ lead down to seven but UH held its ground over the final minutes to secure a 70-63 victory and improve to 9-1 and 4-1 in AAC play.

Grimes led the Cougars with 22 points while also recording nine rebounds.

Senior forward Justin Gorham notched his second consecutive double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Senior guard DeJon Jarreau also recorded a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

