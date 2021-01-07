UH women’s basketball rally falls short vs. Tulane

After a tough loss to conference foe UFC on the road, the UH women’s basketball team could not keep up with Tulane, dropping the match up 76-62 Wednesday afternoon at Fertitta Center.

The UH women’s basketball team got its first points on the board with a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Bria Patterson, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds.

Tulane quickly responded with a three of their own to start the game which set the tone for the rest of the quarter, as the game stayed tight.

UH shot well from behind the arc, going 3 of 5 in the first period, with guard sophomore Britney Onyeje going 2 of 3.

With a chance to knot the game or take the lead, the Cougars suffered a communication issue as the ball was thrown out with under three seconds left in the quarter. UH went into the second trailing 20-18.

A big chase-down block by junior Daphane White after a Cougar turnover gave UH the basket and energy they needed to stay neck-and-neck with the Green Wave.

White finished inside against a double-team, followed by another layup to put the Cougars back up on top by one.

The lead continued to seesaw between the teams.

While UH out-shot Tulane, the Green Wave capitalized off of Cougar turnovers and managed to grab twice as many offensive rebounds. Tulane went on a 7-0 run to seal the half at 36-30, completely shifting the course of the rest of the matchup.

The Green Wave lengthened their run from there, scoring 19 unanswered points.

UH couldn’t generate anything on offense for over three minutes, and the Green Wave took full advantage.

Tulane continued to beat the Cougars down the court and piled on the offensive onslaught through strong transition offense, offensive boards, and a sharp increase in shooting.

It was a 19-point game going into the final quarter, with UH down 59-40.

The Cougars came out with more energy in the fourth period, getting steals and second chance shots. Two 3-pointers from sophomore guard Miya Crump slashed the Green Wave’s lead to 10 with under five minutes left to play, forcing a Tulane timeout.

Junior guard Diamond Gladney got a big steal, which resulted in two made free throws and an eight-point game.

But UH’s spark in the last period could not undo the Green Wave’s dominant third quarter, as the Cougars ended up losing by 14 and fell to 5-3 on the season.

