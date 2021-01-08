UH to offer free COVID-19 testing on campus

UH will begin hosting free COVID-19 testing to students, faculty and staff by appointment.

In an update from UH College of Medicine dean Stephen J. Spann, it was announced the testing kiosks would be in front of the UH Student Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to those with a valid UH Cougar Card starting Jan. 20.

“This particular test is self-performed by the individual swabbing his or her mouth, under the supervision of Curative personnel,” Spann said. “Results are returned by email within 48 hours of the test arriving at the lab. This will be an easy way to get reliably tested at no cost.”

For more of a long term plan, Spann wrote how vaccines could come to help the surge of coronavirus that continues to come from this past year to now.

“The good news is that we now have effective vaccines, and medical and public health experts believe that by getting 60 to 80 percent of the population inoculated we can ultimately break the pandemic cycle,” Spann said.

Currently the vaccine supply is limited and is being prioritized for health care providers, individuals living in long-term care facilities, individuals 65 years or older, as well as people who are 16 years old or more with at least one chronic medical condition, including pregnancy, according to Spann.

The UH clinic as well as the UH Student Health Center will be applied to be a place for distribution for the vaccine once the supply is available to be offered to the campus.

Spann took the time to remind those returning to campus from international travel to self-quarantine for 10 days as well as get tested after the return to the United States.

“We strongly encourage you to be tested before returning to campus for the spring semester – or anytime you think you have symptoms suggestive of (COVID-19),” Spann said.

“(Or) if you think you have been exposed to the virus, or just routinely, even if you have no symptoms and have not been exposed.”

[email protected]